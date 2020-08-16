Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $711,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,430 shares of company stock worth $3,889,939 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $762.01 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $805.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $739.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.52.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.