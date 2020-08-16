Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,646 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

COG opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

