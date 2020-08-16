Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,888 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 125.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 487,576 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

