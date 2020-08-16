Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $484.33 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00005322 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. Algorand has a total market cap of $484.33 million and $201.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,303,088,850 coins and its circulating supply is 771,817,007 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

