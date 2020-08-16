Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of ALC opened at C$10.50 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$7.01 and a 12-month high of C$13.96. The firm has a market cap of $398.80 million and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.52.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

ALC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Algoma Central from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Algoma Central from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.