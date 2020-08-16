Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $14,858.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $14,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,782.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,350 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $18,306.50.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

