AGL Energy Limited (AGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of A$15.15 ($10.82) and a 1-year high of A$21.23 ($15.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$16.53 and a 200-day moving average of A$18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.