Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Aduro BioTech reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.