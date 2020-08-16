ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.27. ADT Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADT. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

