ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue downgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.27. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

