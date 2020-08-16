Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

NYSE PEO opened at $12.18 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.