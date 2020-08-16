Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 43.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

