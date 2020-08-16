AceD Market Cap Hits $960,892.33 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $960,892.33 and approximately $150,003.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001571 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000733 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,488,202 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

