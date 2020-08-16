ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 143.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 639.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 119,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED stock opened at $307.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.32 and its 200-day moving average is $206.73. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

