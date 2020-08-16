Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANF. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE:ANF opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,569,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 658,152 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.