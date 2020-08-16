AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

AAR (NYSE:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.67 million, a P/E ratio of 167.75 and a beta of 1.60. AAR has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $416.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.87 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AAR by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AAR by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

