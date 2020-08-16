89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETNB. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

89bio stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $407.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 109,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 998.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.