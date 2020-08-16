64,254 Shares in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $218,249,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,761,317 shares of company stock valued at $553,168,848. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

