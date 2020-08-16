64,254 Shares in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.
Avantor stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.
In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $218,249,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,761,317 shares of company stock valued at $553,168,848. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
Avantor Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
