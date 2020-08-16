57,750 Shares in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.35% of West Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on West Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $17.62 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $291.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.91.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,066.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

