$4.06 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.50 and the lowest is $3.83. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $3.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $11.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $14.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $20.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.43.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $19,041,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $258.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $263.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

