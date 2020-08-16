3,308 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,900 shares of company stock worth $24,264,200. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IEX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

NYSE IEX opened at $176.70 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

