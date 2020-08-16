$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $114.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $95,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

