10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Shares of TXG opened at $102.71 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $108.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Bryan E. Roberts sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $241,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $745,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,823 shares in the company, valued at $55,513,476.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,274,819 shares of company stock worth $335,266,745.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,562,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,074,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.