1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $29.13 on Thursday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.