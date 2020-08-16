-$0.10 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

