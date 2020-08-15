Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Receives $5.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th.

ZSAN stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.73. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% in the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,746,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

