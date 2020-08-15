Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Strong-Buy”

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $297.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $261.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $286.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total value of $1,332,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,758.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,952,287.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,287.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

