Zacks Investment Research Lowers SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Hold

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

SCYX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $67.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 363.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 180,314 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

