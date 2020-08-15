Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

NWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

NWN opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.38. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,974,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 183,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

