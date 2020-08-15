Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.68.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

