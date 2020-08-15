Zacks Investment Research Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Societe Generale raised J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.54. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.