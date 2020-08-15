Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

NEWT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $425.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.35.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 44.30%. Analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 96.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 151,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.