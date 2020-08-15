Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,285,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 541,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 73.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 1,414,470 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $52,033,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after buying an additional 171,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $41,038,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.