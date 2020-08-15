Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,285,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 541,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 73.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 1,414,470 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $52,033,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after buying an additional 171,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $41,038,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

