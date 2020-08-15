Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

