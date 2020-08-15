Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

XBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

