WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) PT Raised to $8.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.54. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040,672 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in WPX Energy by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,984 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

