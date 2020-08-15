WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,949 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.17% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 536,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 422,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 299,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CIM opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.88.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

