WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $3.15 Million Position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Safehold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 1,040.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,734,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $8,626,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,604 shares of company stock worth $11,531,218. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

