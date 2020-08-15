WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 90,642 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,642 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.32% of Ladder Capital worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 166.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

