WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 36,829 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,829 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of SBNY opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

