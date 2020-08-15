WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 34,550 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,212,000 after buying an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,782,000 after buying an additional 478,371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,102,000 after buying an additional 75,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after buying an additional 556,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,468,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,375,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.