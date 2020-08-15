WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 133,869 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,192,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,869 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNS. Cowen began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.