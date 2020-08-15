WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 98,710 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,710 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Switch worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,427,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Switch by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,482.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,449,023.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 537,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,570 in the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.02 on Friday. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

