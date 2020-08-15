WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 560,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 104,963 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 295,409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.34. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

