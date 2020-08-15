WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 61,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,804,000 after buying an additional 350,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,502,000 after buying an additional 418,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,563 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

