WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.