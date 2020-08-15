WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average is $120.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,851 shares of company stock worth $15,252,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

