WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.46 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 117,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 156,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

