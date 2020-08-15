WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 655.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.52% of Preferred Bank worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 214,702 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.41. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

