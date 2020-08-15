WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shutterstock by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,641,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $658,779.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,858,890.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,886 in the last ninety days. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSTK opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. Shutterstock Inc has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

